Madison Theatre Guild: 7:30 pm on 3/5-7 & 11-13 and 2 pm, 3/8 & 14, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: By Lillian Hellman; Directed by Jim Chiolino

Before social media could ruin people’s lives, there was the simple but effective rumor mill. The Children’s Hour, set in a New England girls’ school in the 1930s, shows the power of a lie when a disgruntled student accuses the school’s founders of being in a lesbian relationship.