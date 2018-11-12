The Chinese Question: Gold Rushes & Global Politics

press release: The Program in Asian American Studies is thrilled to be hosting a special talk by Mae Ngai, Lung Family Professor of Asian American Studies and Professor of History at Columbia University.

The Chinese Question: Gold Rushes and Global Politics

Monday, November 12, 4 - 6 PM, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Rm 1255; Discovery Building

Reception to Follow

Please come and hear professor Mae Ngai discuss the role of Chinese miners in the 19th-century gold rushes of California, Australia, and South Africa and the rise of anti-Chinese politics in the West. This event is co-sponsored by the Havens Center for Social Justice