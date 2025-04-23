The Civic Courage Lab: Coping with the Challenges of Public Leadership

media release: Elected leadership and public service can provide a meaningful career for those who wish to work toward better communities. Yet even in the best of circumstances, public service can be challenging, and at times a seemingly thankless endeavor. Given today's political divisiveness, public officials can often feel as if they are operating in the crosshairs of society.

The Civic Courage Lab was formed to provide technical and personal support to help public servants better cope with the challenges they face. Founder Skippy Mesirow, along with a panel of experienced practitioners, will share their insights and lessons learned in their experience. Go HERE to register for this timely and important program.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!