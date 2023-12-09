The Color Purple Premiere

media release: Join Black Girl Magic and the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for a red carpet premiere of The Color Purple! Be among the first to witness this iconic story come to life on the big screen. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Celie, Nettie, and Sofia as their inspiring journey unfolds before your eyes.

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

Venue: Marcus Palace Theater (Sun Prairie)

Experience the magic of this beloved tale, filled with powerful performances, heartwarming moments, and a celebration of the human spirit. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event!

Oprah told us to dress in purple, so grab your best purple outfit, accessories and come watch The Color Purple with Black Girl Magic and the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Purchase your tickets before they sell out at https://bit.ly/colorpurplemovie! Your ticket price includes the cost of popcorn and soda!

18+ event due to the nature of the movie.

https://www.facebook.com/events/310499471804387/