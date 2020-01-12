press release: The Commons is a documentary film about communities re-asserting sustainable futures using consensus, equity and shared resources – ancient Commons principles. The film will be followed by a short discussion. The screening will take place on the 3rd floor of the library, next to the Grӕn R∞m, a public living room for utopian (re)creation.

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM CST, Sun, January 12, 2020, 3rd floor, Madison Public Library, 201 West Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703

FREE

Solarpunk Surf Club is an arts collective who create and curate egalitarian platforms for surfing the waves of still-possible worlds.