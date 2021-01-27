ONLINE: The Coronavirus Pandemic at One Year

media release: One year ago, at an event organized by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, a panel of experts in virology, infection control, global health, clinical testing, vaccine development, and health system responses reflected on an emerging outbreak of a new form of coronavirus that the world had not yet witnessed. The virus hadn’t yet been named. On Feb. 11, 2020, it was designated as SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes was named COVID-19. The auditorium was filled with an audience eager for any available information about the emerging threat.

Since then, this virus has uprooted the lives of communities worldwide, infecting nearly 91 million people, causing nearly 2 million deaths, and resulting in widespread socioeconomic impact.

On Jan. 27, 2021 from 4-5:15 p.m., the panel will reconvene to share perspectives ranging from success stories to lessons learned. This time, the physical auditorium will be empty, as panelists and participants alike engage in a virtual format. Join us on the school’s Facebook page.

Recording of the panel discussion will be available on Facebook afterward. RSVP and submit a question

Panelists include:

Kristen Bernard, DVM, PhD . Bernard is a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine and an expert on zoonotic viruses, which are transmitted between animals and people. She currently works on mosquito-borne and tick-borne viruses, but also worked with another coronavirus, SARS, after it first emerged in 2003.

Co-moderators will be Jonathan L. Temte, MD, PhD, Associate Dean for Public Health and Community Engagement, and Robyn M. Perrin, PhD, Director of Strategic Communications.