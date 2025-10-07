The Crafty Party
to
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release:FREE, open to all.
The Crafty Party is a festive, hands-on holiday experience packed with creative DIY stations, a small selection of vendors, cocktails and karaoke. This event is meant to celebrate the creative souls, the supportive friends, and everyone who brought heart, hustle, and bought our Crafty Fair creations.
Info
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays