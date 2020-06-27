The Crane Event

× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: The grand opening for the International Crane Foundation's historic $10 million construction project is rescheduled for Saturday, June 27.

Make sure to mark this new date on your calendars, and stay connected with breaking news about our grand opening by checking out our WEBSITE.

Our site has been closed and under construction since November 2018, so you can imagine how excited we are to share our new site with you!

The exhibit area of our campus is undergoing a dramatic transformation as we renovate our crane exhibits. We are thrilled that each one of the new 10 crane exhibits will have a water feature and natural landscaping. In addition, our interpretive messaging will take flight beyond our headquarters as our visitors are immersed in the stories of the cranes and their cousins in the wild.

Our renovation also includes the new George Archibald Welcome Center with an expanded gift shop, an additional five exhibit murals, and a cranes and culture area featuring a crane fountain and a meditation garden. We will share more information about our grand opening plans as they become available. And, save time at the gate by making sure your membership is current!