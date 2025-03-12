media release: Recovery.com is proud to present an exclusive screening of The Creative High, a compelling documentary that explores the intersection of addiction recovery and artistic expression. The film features nine artists recovering from addiction who use the creative process to awaken their true selves and pursue another chance at life.

This special event will take place at the Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI on March 12, 2025 and will feature an engaging post-film Q&A session with the film’s director Adriana Marchione, producer Dianne Griffin, and featured artist subject Jason Bernhardt.

This free event is open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to make a donation to support the Recovery Foundation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and support for individuals on their recovery journey.

The Creative High showcases the resilience of artists in recovery and highlights the transformative power of creativity. The post-screening Q&A will allow guests to engage directly with the filmmakers and a featured artist from the film, offering valuable insights into the stories and struggles behind the documentary.

“We are thrilled to bring this powerful film to Madison and create a space where art and recovery intersect,” said Cliff McDonald, Chief Growth Officer at Recovery.com. “This event is about fostering community, raising awareness, and supporting those on the path to recovery.”

Seating is limited! Visit our ticket page HERE to secure your ticket. Join us for an evening of inspiration, creativity, and community in support of a meaningful cause!

About Recovery.com

Recovery.com (formerly RehabPath) was created in 2017 to help people discover a path to recovery that is right for them, starting with landing on websites they can trust. It aims to provide unbiased, educational, helpful information about treatment for addiction and mental health, with a goal of connecting individuals worldwide with the right mental health and addiction treatment options. To learn more, visit Recovery.com.