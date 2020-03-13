press release: Mexico | 1955 | DCP | 89 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Luis Buñuel

Cast: Ernesto Alonso, Miroslava, Rita Macedo

Dark and deranged even by Buñuelian standards, this pitch-black, rarely screened comedy stands among the filmmaker’s finest Mexican films. The titular Archibaldo has a fetish for murdering beautiful women, but circumstances thwart his repeated attempts to consummate his warped dream. This being a Buñuel film, the perversion is naturally played for absurdity. Newly restored 4K DCP courtesy Cineteca Nacional Mexico.

LACIS Film Series 2020: In March, our annual series supported by the University’s Department of Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies brings you two new visionary dystopian features from Brazil (Bacurau and Divine Love), as well as two restored Mexican productions from the 1950s (the 3-D period action movie Sword of Granada and Luis Buñuel’s The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz). Special Thanks to Alberto Vargas and Ruth Llana Fernandez.