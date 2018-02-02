The Current State of Community & Public Schools

press release: Forward Theater is partnering with Madison Metropolitan School District and the United Way to create a community panel and conversation on the CUNA Mutual campus on Friday, February 2, at noon, in conjunction with the production of Exit Strategy. Members of the Community Schools Initiative as well as students and educators will present a panel discussion regarding the current state and progress of community and public schools.

Wisconsin Premiere!

The no-holds-barred story of a Chicago public high school slated for closure at the end of the year. The impending shut-down causes tensions in the school’s already volcanic neighborhood to rise to the breaking point, but a small group of teachers launch a last-minute battle to save their school. Over the course of the year, they put their careers, their future and their safety in the hands of a fast-talking administrator who comes on strong: but might actually have no clue what he’s doing.

“At once poetic, political, sad, funny, timely, complex and compassionate… a thrilling, beautiful new play.” — Chicago Tribune

By Ike Holter; Directed by Marti Gobel

1/18-2/4, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 1/27 & 2/3.

FTC will present FREE pre-show talks on the Rotunda Stage, one hour before the curtain time, prior to all Thursday and Sunday performances. (Thursdays 1/18, 1/25, and 2/1 at 6:30 pm, and Sundays 1/21, 1/28, & 2/4 at 1:00 pm.) These talks will give audiences some additional background on the play, the author, and the production elements that bring the play to life. No tickets or reservations are required.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at

Overture Center’s ticket office, or by calling (608) 258-4141.

Previews (first Thursdays): $20 for the general public.

Adults Thursdays/Sundays: $38-$43; Fridays/Saturdays: $40-$47

Seniors (62+) Thursdays/Sundays: $33-$39; Fridays/Saturdays: $35-$41

Students Thursdays/Sundays: $26-$29; Fridays/Saturdays: $28-$31