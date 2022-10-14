× Expand Courtesy Atlas Improv Co. Improv artists and a judging panel on a dark stage. From a past season of "The Cut" at Atlas Improv Co.

media release: Atlas Improv Co. is proud to present the return of their live, improvised reality competition show, The Cut. The Cut begins again this Friday, Oct. 14, at 7pm as nine improvisers compete for the crown and a spot on the roster of Atlas Improv.

The Cut is a reality show held live before your eyes with all the trappings you’d expect from a reality competition. A panel of improv expert judges provide critique and the audience gets to vote on their favorites. At the end of each week one contestant gets cut from the competition, while the rest will move on. At the end of six weeks, only one will remain to survive The Cut.

“The Cut was a yearly competition up until 2020,” says Artistic Director, Dan Row. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring back this tradition. Plus our contestants this year are all really talented, funny people. I’m excited to see how they’ll handle the challenge.”

“The Cut is a very different show,” says The Cut judge and Atlas Improv Co. Member, Michael Thomas. “The Cut is about laughs, but it’s also about skill. If you come week after week, you really get to see the performers who rise to the challenge and those who choke under pressure.”

Tickets for The Cut can be purchased each week by visiting TheCutShow.com. Doors open on Friday at 6:20 at 609 E Washington Ave. in Madison. Atlas Improv holds regular shows every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. For more information about Atlas, visit www.atlasimprov.com.