media release: USA | 1983 | DCP | 127 min.

Director: Nicholas Meyer; Cast: Jason Robards, JoBeth Williams, Steve Guttenberg

Harrowing, but overflowing with humanity, The Day After follows the lives of a number of citizens of a small city in Kansas, before, during, and after a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union. Originally produced for broadcast on American television at 122 minutes, The Day After will be shown in the slightly longer international theatrical version. After the screening, an in-person conversation with Director Nicholas Meyer.

