media release: USA | 1973 | DCP | 104 min.

Director: Mike Nichols

Cast: George C. Scott, Trish Van Devere, Paul Sorvino

Well-funded marine biologist Jake Terrell (Scott, in a terrific performance) discovers his highly intelligent dolphins can communicate in rudimentary English, only to find their abilities attracting the attention of shadowy government operatives and conspiratorial agents. This wildly unpredictable thriller is classic entertainment from the Post-JFK/Watergate-era. A newly restored DCP, a showcase for the lovely widescreen cinematography of William Fraker, will be shown.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.