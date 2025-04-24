media release: Join us on April 24 from 1 to 4 pm for The Day that Music Cares, a movement by the Recording Academy to encourage music-makers to give back to their communities!

Audio for the Arts is hosting a Recording & Music Production Workshop in our studios with proceeds benefiting OUTREACH: LGBTQ+ Community Center in Madison.

Learn how to prepare for a recording with artist M Shays, MIDI and synthesizers with Noa, how to use microphones with Buzz, and how to edit and mix with Audrey. Space is extremely limited so get your ticket today!

To learn more about OUTREACH, visit their website.

SHOW FLOW

How to Prep for Recording as an Artist 1:15 - 1:45 pm (M Shays)

How to Program MIDI and Use Synthesizers 1:45 pm - 2:30 pm (Noa)

Microphone Placement for Instruments and Voice 2:30 pm - 3:15 pm (Buzz)

De-construct a Mix 3:15 pm - 4:00 pm (Audrey)