The Dead Don't Die

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 104 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Jim Jarmusch

Friday, September 13 | 8:00pm; Saturday, September 14 | 6:00pm; Sunday, September 15 | 6:00pm

“The Dead Don’t Die” is an actual zombie film about the American center—or, rather, dead center—set in the fictitious Pennsylvania town of Centerville, where the population is seven hundred and thirty-eight but soon turns out to fluctuate rapidly. Jarmusch’s film is an exuberantly imaginative comedy that’s also as fervently, vehemently, bitterly political as Wiseman’s documentary.

608-262-1143
