The Dead Johnnys (Clash tribute), No Dice (Badfinger), Woolworth Warriors (X-Ray Spex)

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Come get covered in punk with The Dead Johnnys (Clash) and guests No Dice (Badfinger) & Woolworth Warriors (X-RAY Spex) at the Art In!

$5 at the door to support our Mentos habit.

Tell your family, tell your friends, even the weird folks down the street!

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-535-9976
