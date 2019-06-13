The Dead Johnnys (Clash tribute), No Dice (Badfinger), Woolworth Warriors (X-Ray Spex)
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Come get covered in punk with The Dead Johnnys (Clash) and guests No Dice (Badfinger) & Woolworth Warriors (X-RAY Spex) at the Art In!
$5 at the door to support our Mentos habit.
Tell your family, tell your friends, even the weird folks down the street!
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
