press release: Join us this Saturday for an FTC Play Reading! The Desk Set by William Marchant, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:00pm, Chazen Museum of Art, 800 University Ave.

Take a break from your holiday bustle and join us for a reading of a classic theater chestnut. Directed by Advisory Company member Shannon Heibler, and featuring EVERY ONE of your favorite Forward Theater artists:

Clare Arena Haden, Jim Buske, Jo Chalhoub, Sarah Day, Michael Herold, Maureen Janson, Jen Uphoff Gray, Karen Moeller, Jake Penner, Samara Safarik, Julie Swenson, and Sam D. White