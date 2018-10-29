RSVP for The Devil Goes North: Witchcraft Trials, Legends, and Beliefs in Scandinavia

7 pm, 10/30.

press release: ‘Tis the season for witches to take flight! As they’re headed for their demonic parties on mountaintops, join us to discuss beliefs in and legends about witchcraft, with particular focus on Scandinavia. UW-Madison Ph.D. Candidate Amber J. Rose will discuss how history and folklore of witchcraft in Northern Europe resulted in trials, tales, and terror in the age of witch hunts. Attendees will enjoy a dessert bar of spooky treats along with the presentation.

Cost to attend is $10; Pre-payment and registration required by Monday, October 29. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org to sign up.