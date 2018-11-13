press release: In celebration of International Education week, the Institute for Regional and International Studies has selected films from around the world for the first annual IRIS International Film Series. From mainstream to independent, these films share triumphs and tribulations of peoples across the globe while shedding light on their unique cultures. Some of these films were even written or produced by, or feature, UW alumni, staff, faculty, and students. Don’t miss these films, curated by the IRIS area studies centers.

Sponsored by the Institute for Regional and International Studies

All screenings are FREE and Open to the Public!

"The Diplomat". The screening will feature an introduction and post-screening Q&A by the film’s producer, UW-alumna Stacey Reiss.

“The Diplomat” tells the remarkable story of the life and legacy of Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, whose singular career spans fifty years of American foreign policy from Vietnam to Afghanistan. Told through the perspective of his eldest son David, the documentary takes you behind the scenes of high stakes diplomacy where peace is waged and wars are ended. The film will be released in 2015, the 20th anniversary of Holbrooke’s crowning achievement: the Dayton Peace Accords which ended the war in Bosnia.