press release:

The Dirty Canteen: Taking Place

Jesse Albrecht Daniel Donovan Amber Hoy Aaron Hughes

Ash Kyrie Yvette Pino Erica Slone Ehren Tool

November 9 to December 14, 2018

Taking Place reflects on the politicization of survival. The Dirty Canteen is a collective of artists who served in the U.S. armed forces who state, “We do not accept the complicity of war advocates as the threshold for patriotism. We seek to comprehend, reflect, and educate ourselves and others about what exactly is 'taking place' in our country, our military, and the world. We are contributing to a necessary dialog that acknowledges the complexities of truth.”

In the Atrium: Saydi Callahan & David Keefe: Armor and Ruins

Labor Day Free Arts: Ceramic Workshop for Veterans & Families

Friday, November 16

Dirty Canteen Artists Presentations & Reception

2:30 - 3:15 pm Aaron Hughes -Tea Project Performance

3:30 - 4:30 pm Rachel Harris, Saydi Callahan & David Keefe, Ash Kyrie

5:00 - 7:30 pm Artists Reception

The Edgewood College Gallery presentation of Dirty Canteen: Taking Place and related activities are the premier events in a collaborative partnership with In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists, a city-wide project created by Yvette Pino, Madison. ﻿

More...

﻿Weds., Nov 14: Drew Cameron, Combat Paper presents his current papermaking work and a historical context. 2:00 – 3:15 pm.

Weds. Nov 28: "Living In the Story," a film about the life and art of photographer Patrick Nagatani. A documentary by guest artist Lynn Estomin. 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Anderson Auditorium.

Weds. & Thurs., Nov. 28-29: Warrior Writers Workshop featuring Jeff Key. Focused on building beneficial relationship between veterans and civilians, the workshop provides a safe place for veterans to tell their own stories and build a collaborative community for artisitic expression. 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Nona McGreal Room. For more information: davidwells@edgewood.edu 608. 663.2300.