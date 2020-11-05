media release: The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) is hosting an original play cycle by local playwright Jim Lyke called THE DISTANCING PLAYS. This show consists of three 15-20-minute scenes that all take place in a world where masks in public places and social distancing are norms. The play is in the style of a light-hearted situational comedy that focuses on how relationships and day-to-day life looks different in an “imaginary” future.

“The objective of this show is to create new theatrical opportunities that are safe for the performers and community to enjoy, by including health and safety measures in an actual world constructed on stage. This is not a COVID play. COVID is obviously very serious and deserves to be taken seriously” says JPAC Executive Director, Nathan Burkart, who is directing the show. “The charm and hilarity associated with this is more situational comedy inspired by concepts like social distancing, virtual dating, and mask wearing. Not COVID jokes.”

JPAC is limiting the total audience capacity to 25-50 people (5-8% capacity) to allow social distancing in JPAC’s large 630 seat theatre. The audience, just like the actors on stage, are required to wear masks and sit in socially distanced family pods. “Our hope is that the audience will actually feel like they are part of the world they see in front of them” says Burkart.

Additional protocols were put in place for this specific show to ensure the safety of the actors and production team. The three scenes feature three different couples. Burkart decided to cast actual close friends or couples who are part of the same “real life” family unit. That way the artists are not acting in scenes with people outside their current day family circle. The PAC has its own health/safety protocols that it also abides by- this includes wearing masks and social distancing during rehearsal. “The benefit with this show is that all this is already written into the plot. The fact that we are doing all these additional protocols just makes the work we are creating more lifelike” says Burkart.

If you have any questions please call the JPAC box office at 608-758-0297 or email JPAC Executive Director, Nathan Burkart, at nathan@janesvillepac.org. The show runs from November 5-November 7 at 7:30pm and November 8 at 2:00pm. The production will be filmed by JATV and streamed by JPAC at a later date for a suggested donation. Tickets are $12, must be purchased in advance, and can be purchased at www.janesvillepac.org.

The Janesville Performing Arts Center serves the greater Rock County area through performances and events produced by local non-profit arts groups. The center’s 638 seat theatre, lobby, art gallery, box office, and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building in downtown Janesville. Visit our website at www.janesvillepac.org.