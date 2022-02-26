press release: USA | 2019 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Norman Anderson

Two women bravely return to Vietnam after 46 years to remember their intense and transformative experiences as Red Cross “Donut Dollies”: volunteers who boosted the morale of battle-worn soldiers on the frontlines of the Vietnam War while negotiating their own unforgettable emotional journey. These women suffered heartache over the loss of soldiers who they befriended, consistently witnessed the sometimes gruesome sights of the wounded, were put under fire on base and in helicopters, and experienced PTSD as well as infertility and medical issues believed to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange. The Donut Dollies provides a new entry into the canon of American women’s history.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.