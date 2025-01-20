RSVP for The Dream Doubles

media release: Compete in the Dream Doubles Pickleball Fundraiser Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Join us on Saturday, Feb 1, 2025 at 8:30 AM at Pickle Pro Courts for a day of friendly competition and celebration. Grab a partner and show off your pickleball skills while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This in-person event promises fun, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. Don't miss out on this special tournament!

The tournament will follow standard pickleball rules. We'll be playing on well-maintained courts with plenty of space for spectators to cheer on their favorite players. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, so you can stay hydrated and fueled up for the action. Whether you're looking for a challenging game, a chance to socialize, or simply a fun day out, this tournament has something for everyone.

We welcome Same Gender and Mixed Doubles. Deadline for Registration: January 20, 2024

Early Registration - $50 before 2024; Registration in 2025 - $75

Celebration after the pickleball tournament. Food provided by Butter BBQ. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 teams and community organization with most donations. For more information, please email us at communityengagement@madisoncollege.edu

Format of Competition: The tournament format for this doubles event is double-elimination, meaning players will compete in a bracket-style setup. After each match, the losing player will move to the "loser's bracket" where they still have a chance to advance by winning subsequent matches. The ultimate victor will be determined by a final match between the winners of both the "winner's bracket" and the "loser's bracket." After a match, players are obligated to be line officiate the next scheduled match on their court, according to the referee's instructions.