press release: The Dream Village Tour presented by American Family Insurance is a nationwide tour traveling to communities to host engaging activities and inspiring conversations that will assist people as they work to build both their dream and their village.

Be prepared to hear from successful individuals such as Eunique Jones Gibson​, founder of Dream Village and “Because of Them We Can;" Tina Lifford who plays Aunt Vi on OWN's Queen Sugar; Gideon Akande, national fitness expert; and others who are from, live in or have done significant work in the Madison area, including Michael Ford, AJ Carr, Sabrina Madison and others. Come ready to learn and to be inspired, to expand your village, to engage in hands on activities and to have an overall good time.

Panels throughout the day will cover developing and pursuing a DREAM, how to make sure your HUSTLE is healthy, and creating and contributing to the growth and sustainability of your VILLAGE along the way.

The event will also feature local pop up shops, free haircuts, coding for kids, community games and information on how to protect your dream, whatever it may be.

Space is limited. Register today.