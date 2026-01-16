The Dying of the Light - We Hope!

media release: Join us as we explore the differences between effective lighting and light pollution. Learn more about how we can work to protect human health, wildlife reproduction and ecology, public safety and reduce energy consumption and its associated cost and carbon footprint.

We will explore together the mounting knowledge base regarding artificial light at night, and a very modern problem... light pollution from satellites in space!

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

$6 for Madison residents, $9 non-resident.