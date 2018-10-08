press release: Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with a world premiere screening of "The Eagle and The Condor: From Standing Rock With Love".

“The Eagle and The Condor” is a beautiful film made by Mohawk filmmaker Kahsto’sera’a Paulette Moore that focuses on the events of Indigenous Peoples' Day 2016 in Standing Rock as a way to explore the juxtaposition of the extreme violence and history of violence with the beauty of ceremonies and the people who still remember and practice them. The filmmaker hopes it will bring viewers a deeper understanding of and respect for the challenges Indigenous peoples face to maintain and practice their cultures under the pressures of centuries of colonization and extreme resource extraction on their homelands.

5:30 - Potluck

6:30 - Welcome and introductions

7:00 - Film screening

8:00 - Discussion with filmmaker, producer and local panel

The event is free and open to the public. Goodwill donations are welcome to support the important water protection work of Coalition to Save the Menominee River.

Thanks to sponsors: Ho Chunk Gaming, Call for Peace Drum and Dance Co, Coalition to Save the Menominee River, First Unitarian Society Madison, Family Farm Defenders, Industrial Workers of the World – Madison, 350 - Madison, WI Faith Voices for Justice, WI Network for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, WI Resources Protection Council, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and WORT-FM.