The Elements Dinner Party

media release: Join us for this collaborative event, organized by Dane County Food Collective, The Layered Onion, REAP Food Group, and Cadre, to raise money for The Shallot: Journal of Mental Health, Art, and Literature.

This multi-course dinner will begin at 5:30pm on Sunday, June 29th and will feature recipes inspired by submissions from The Shallot. This volume's theme is The Elements. Come share in this unique and exciting culinary experience, inspired by our community.

$100.

Pre-Dinner cash bar with live music and complimentary snacks provided by Chef Evan Dannells

Menu:

Frijolitos

Black-Eyed Peas, Bollitos, Sofrito

Served with Mushroom Chai

Beet Poke Bowl

Beets, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Rice

Served with Pomegranate Rosemary Fizz

Mushroom Parm Pasta

Breaded Oyster Mushroom, Marinara, Penne

Served with Cucumber Lemon Basil Sparkler

Dessert

Foraged Acorn Pudding