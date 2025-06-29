The Elements Dinner Party
Cadre 2450 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for this collaborative event, organized by Dane County Food Collective, The Layered Onion, REAP Food Group, and Cadre, to raise money for The Shallot: Journal of Mental Health, Art, and Literature.
This multi-course dinner will begin at 5:30pm on Sunday, June 29th and will feature recipes inspired by submissions from The Shallot. This volume's theme is The Elements. Come share in this unique and exciting culinary experience, inspired by our community.
$100.
Pre-Dinner cash bar with live music and complimentary snacks provided by Chef Evan Dannells
Menu:
Frijolitos
Black-Eyed Peas, Bollitos, Sofrito
Served with Mushroom Chai
Beet Poke Bowl
Beets, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Rice
Served with Pomegranate Rosemary Fizz
Mushroom Parm Pasta
Breaded Oyster Mushroom, Marinara, Penne
Served with Cucumber Lemon Basil Sparkler
Dessert
Foraged Acorn Pudding