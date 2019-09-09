The Elusive Nature of Sleep: A Multifaceted Approach to Restoring the Sleep Cycle

press release: Quality sleep is essential for health. Sleep provides the opportunity for healing, growth, learning, and required maintenance of the neurological, endocrine, immune, and digestive systems. Join Rachel Carlson, author, educator, and yoga instructor, and learn to identify common melatonin disruptors, establish effective sleep hygiene habits, encourage a natural circadian cycle, and create your best possible sleeping environment.

Carlson's book, The Paleovation Workbook, will be available for sale and signing.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.