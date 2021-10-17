The End Is Nye: Midnight at Noon

media release: Join us for a captivating evening of scientific exploration as we present a special screening of “The End is Nye,” a thought-provoking television series featuring Bill Nye that delves into the complex existential threats facing our planet. Following the screening, engage in an enlightening discussion with acclaimed creator Brannon Braga, director and showrunner behind numerous science fiction classics, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald, vice president at Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions.

Braga, a seasoned storyteller, has not only shaped our imaginations through his work on “Star Trek” and “Cosmos,” but together with Hargreaves-Heald, brings a unique perspective on the intersection of science and fiction. The conversation, centered around the episode “Midnight at Noon” which explores apocalyptic dust storms, will be moderated by Derek Johnson, professor and department chair of communication arts at UW-Madison.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of our planet’s future with these brilliant minds guiding us through a screening and discussion that promises to inspire and enlighten.

This is a free event but registration is required as seats at the Union South Marquee Theater are limited.

Prior to this event there will be an informal reception in the Marquee lounge area (6-7p.m.) presented by UW-Madison Division of the Arts, Arts Together.