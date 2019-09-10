press release: September 3 - December 31, Kohler Art Library, 800 University Ave, Madison

The Endless Summer is a showcase of art created during the summer months. How do longer, sunnier days impact our art practices on a daily basis? How might an increasingly warm planet impact our art practices in the long-term? There are many ways to process the environmental crisis we are living in; through activism and confrontation of the problem or conversely, by embracing delusion and escapism. The Endless Summer ask artists to explore our current climate crisis and our ability—or inability—to think about, react to and consider solutions to global warming.