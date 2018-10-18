press release: On October 18, Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR)-Wisconsin in partnership with the Ecumenical Peace Working Group, Progressive Dane, and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is launching a campaign calling on Madison and Dane County to support a “Back from the Brink” resolution. The resolution endorses the 2017 United Nations ban of nuclear weapons, calls for specific steps to prevent nuclear war, and a commitment to nuclear weapons-free contracts and investments.

• October 18, 2018, at 7:00 PM at the H.F. Deluca Forum in the Discovery Building on University of Wisconsin – Madison’s campus. Dr. Bob Dodge, president of PSR- Los Angeles will give a presentation on “The Environment and Nuclear War: Making The Link - What Madison Can Do To Save Our Planet”.