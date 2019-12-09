The Ethics of Voting
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: David Koene “moved to Madsion in 1993 to attend graduate school in philosophy.” He “worked for the public library until 2008,” when he started his own business — Koene Courier Service. “Philosophy is about seeking enduring truths and principles that transcend individual events.”
David J. Koene looks forward to a lively discussion that will examine...
“The ethical principles that guide our voting decisions.”
However, “it will not focus on why any of us should vote for Candidate A and not Candidate B in 2020.”
Instead, “we will consider voting ethics in the abstract, considering principles that apply to every election...
“Is there a duty to vote?
“Is it wrong to vote for evil? Or is it obligatory to vote for evil if that evil is less than the likely alternative evil?
“Should I vote in such a way that if everyone voted like me, wise candidates would be elected? “ Or should I make each voting decision on the likely actual result of that individual decision, choosing the greatest good for the greatest number?’