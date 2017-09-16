press release: The Evil Twins (Marques Bovre and The Evil Twins) are reuniting to play a show of songs from the band's 30 years catalog.

It a free show at Funk's Pub in Fitchburg, Saturday, Sept 16, at 8pm.

Linus returns from NYC, CJ Summerfield is coming up from Nashville; together with Doug Meihsner and Eric Dummer they will play fan favorites and deep cuts from the entire catalog.

MBET formed 30 years ago and was a fixture of the Madison Music Scene from 1987-2002, packing clubs, releasing records, and winning Isthmus readers polls and WAMI Awards.