media release: Goodman Community Center is thrilled to welcome Vu Le, author of the blog Nonprofit AF and the book Unicorns Unite, to Madison as part of our Love & Legacy Campaign! Vu Le matches his wit with wisdom about the nonprofit sector, which isn't surprising, given his decades-long resume working with nonprofits.

On Sept. 20, Vu will talk about the evolving role of donors, and he'll do it in his characteristic funny yet serious way. All are welcome to attend this FREE event. Space is limited, so RSVP today!

6-7:30pm, Wednesday, Sept. 20, Brassworks Building, Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St.

Vu Le (“voo lay”) writes the blog NonprofitAF.com. He is the former executive director of RVC, a nonprofit in Seattle that promotes social justice by supporting leaders of color, strengthening organizations led by communities of color, and fostering collaboration between diverse communities. Vu is a founding board member of Community-Centric Fundraising, a movement that aims to ground fundraising practices in racial equity and social justice. Vu was born in Vietnam. He and his family came to the US when Vu was eight. He spent several years in Seattle, attending elementary and middle school, before moving to Memphis, Tennessee, for high school and St. Louis for college and graduate school. He has a BA in Psychology and a Master in Social work. He is a vegan, a father of two kids (ages 10 and 7), and a staunch defender of the Oxford Comma.