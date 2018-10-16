The Failure of the Establishment

press release:

Comparative Historical Methods Master Class

Tuesday, October 16, 12:30pm, 8411 Social Science

“Crisis & Cooptation: Comparing the US Civil War and the Great Depression”

Tuesday, October 16, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

“Donald Trump and the Crisis of Postracial Neoliberalism”

Wednesday, October 17, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

CEDRIC de LEON is director of the Labor Center and associate professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. His research examines labor, race, and party politics in the United States, India, and Turkey.

He is the author of The Origins of Right to Work: Antilabor Democracy in Nineteenth Century Chicago (Cornell University Press) and Party and Society (Polity) and co-editor with Manali Desai and Cihan Tugal of Building Blocs: How Parties Organize Society (Stanford University Press). Before becoming an academic, he was a local union president, an organizer, and a rank- and-file activist in the U.S. labor movement.

