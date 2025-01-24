media release: US, South Africa, India | 2006 | DCP | 119 min.

Director: Tarsem

Cast: Lee Pace, Catinca Untaru, Justine Waddell

In a Southern California hospital in the 1920s, an injured and heartbroken movie stuntman (Pace) entrances a fellow patient - a seven-year-old immigrant girl (Untaru, in one of the greatest of all child performances) - with an elaborate tale of romance and adventure worthy of Scheherezade. Together, they form a bond while using their imaginations to escape the sometimes troubling real world. Filmed in 28 countries over four years, this overwhelmingly beautiful fantasy from accomplished video and film director Tarsem (The Cell) absolutely must be seen on the big screen to be fully appreciated, especially in the new 4K DCP that will be screened. “The Fall is a mad folly, an extravagant visual orgy, a free-fall from reality into uncharted realms” (Roger Ebert).

