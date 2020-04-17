press release: The Far-Out Prophecies of Nostradamus

April 17-19, 2020

Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 5:00pm & 8:00pm, Sunday 2:30pm

A Collaboration with Are We Delicious?

The success of this concert has been foretold!

There are many ways to communicate powerful and passionate stories through the performing arts. In a landmark collaboration, Kanopy Dance will partner with Madison’s own daring page-to-stage theater company Are We Delicious? to create an evening of short plays, musicals, and movement pieces based around the mysterious French astrologer, physician and poet Nostradamus. Starting with a blank slate, a small group of local performers will create an evening full of witchcraft, superstition and prophecies. Composers Sean Michael Dargan (Get Back Wisconsin) and Cat Capellaro and Andrew Rohn (VO5, Walmartopia, Temps!) will set the tone with an original, psychedelic soundtrack reminiscent of Jefferson Airplane and The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

