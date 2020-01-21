press release: The Farewell (2019). Starring Shuzhen, Awkwafina and X Mayo. The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved Grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family’s decision to hide the truth from her grandmother. Comedy, Drama. Rated PG. 100 minutes.