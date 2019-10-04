press release: USA | 100 minutes | PG | DCP | Dir. Lulu Wang

The Farewell (2019) follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family's decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.