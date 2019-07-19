The Fate of Lee Khan

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Taiwan | 1973 | DCP | 105 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: King Hu; Cast: Li Hua Li, Roy Chiao, Feng Hsu

King Hu’s wuxia knockout revisits the template of his masterpiece Dragon Inn, gathering conflicting bands of warriors, officials, and spies at a remote inn for a battle royale.  Hu’s filmography frequently foregrounds female action heroes, and never more so than the high-flying girl gang that dominates this notably Tarantino-esque film. “The Fate of Lee Khan is to the Chinese martial arts movie what Once Upon a Time in the West is to the Italian Western: a brilliant anthology of its genre's theme and styles, yielding an exhilaratingly original vision” (Time Out).

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
