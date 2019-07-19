press release: Taiwan | 1973 | DCP | 105 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: King Hu; Cast: Li Hua Li, Roy Chiao, Feng Hsu

King Hu’s wuxia knockout revisits the template of his masterpiece Dragon Inn, gathering conflicting bands of warriors, officials, and spies at a remote inn for a battle royale. Hu’s filmography frequently foregrounds female action heroes, and never more so than the high-flying girl gang that dominates this notably Tarantino-esque film. “The Fate of Lee Khan is to the Chinese martial arts movie what Once Upon a Time in the West is to the Italian Western: a brilliant anthology of its genre's theme and styles, yielding an exhilaratingly original vision” (Time Out).

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.