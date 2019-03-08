press release:

The Favourite (2018)

USA | 119 min | R | DCP | Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Fri March 8th | 8:30 PM

Sat March 9th | 8:30 PM

Sun March 10th | 6:00 PM

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (IMDb)

"The Favourite is a wildly entertaining, bracingly cynical comedy of royal manners directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It's a farce with teeth." - A.O. Scott (The New York Times)