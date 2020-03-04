The Feeling of Being Watched

press release: When journalist Assia Boundaoui investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood in Chicago, she uncovers one of the largest FBI terrorism probes conducted before 9/11 and reveals its enduring impact on the community.

Wednesday, March 4, 6:30pm

Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison, WI)

Following the film, join a discussion led by Deepa Kumar, Professor of Media Studies, Rutgers Univerity, author of Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire.

Free & open to the public.