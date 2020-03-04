The Feeling of Being Watched
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: When journalist Assia Boundaoui investigates rumors of surveillance in her Arab-American neighborhood in Chicago, she uncovers one of the largest FBI terrorism probes conducted before 9/11 and reveals its enduring impact on the community.
Wednesday, March 4, 6:30pm
Following the film, join a discussion led by Deepa Kumar, Professor of Media Studies, Rutgers Univerity, author of Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire.
Free & open to the public.