The Few + the Many
Lake Marion Park, Mazomanie 10448 County Highway KP, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
media release: LAKE MARION CONCERT SERIES
Hosted by: The Mazomanie Music Conservancy
Concerts start at 6 pm.
August 5 - Strings To Roam- Bluegrass
August 12-Tate & the 008 Blues Band
August 19-The Few+The Many-New Age
August 26 - Wrenclaw - Folk Rock
Food will be sold by the Vessel Cafe. The MMC will be selling soda, water, and beer (Lake Louie on tap).
Bring your lawn chairs, insect repellent and get ready for a memorable concert series!