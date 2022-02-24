ONLINE: The Fifth Little Girl

press release: Please join RSVP of Dane County for our special virtual event scheduled for Thursday, February 24, from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. Featured will be a presentation of "The 5th Little Girl": A Conversation with Sarah Collins Rudolph. The invitation with more information is below.  To register, please respond to Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org. We hope to see you on February 24!

