press release: The Films of Larry Gottheim

16mm, DCP | 78 min.

Larry Gottheim has been a key figure in American experimental cinema for nearly five decades. Beginning with his long-take, “camera roll” titles of the early seventies, his films explore the most essential elements of film as a medium and an art form. Combining conceptual and formal sophistication, Gottheim’s work surveys the boundary between natural process and human agency, offering varied perceptions of deceptively simple subjects that concatenate into feasts of light, color, texture, movement, and sound. This program will include several of Gottheim’s essential works: Fog Line (1970, 11 min.), Doorway (1971, 8 min.), Harmonica (1971, 11 min.), Mnemosyne, Mother of Muses (1987, 18 min.), Sorry/Hear Us (1986, 8 min.), and, his most recently competed film, Knot/Not (2019, 22 min.). Larry Gottheim will appear in person for a post-screening discussion.