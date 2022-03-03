The Fire This Time: Police Violence and Urban Uprisings from the 1960s to Jacob Blake

media release: Please join the UW-Madison Department of History for the inaugural Doria Dee Johnson Lecture in History and Social Justice, with Elizabeth Hinton, associate professor, history and African American studies and professor of law, Yale University.

Considered one of the nation’s leading experts on criminalization and policing, Hinton’s research focuses on the persistence of poverty, racial inequality, and urban violence in the 20th century United States. She is the author of From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime: The Making of Mass Incarceration in America and America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s, which were both selected as New York Times Notable Books. Her articles and op-eds can be found in the pages of Science, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Times, The Nation, and The Boston Review. This is an in-person event that will also be live-streamed. To attend virtually, please use this link.

Thursday, March 3, 5:00 to 7:00 PM CT, Pyle Center Auditorium, Room 121, 702 Langdon Street