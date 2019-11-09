press release: The fact that Texas music titans Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock - on their first go-round as The Flatlanders in 1972 - were rejected by the country music establishment is surprising in retrospect but, ultimately, poetic. That each went on to have formidable solo careers is a testament to their talent and determination. Their diverse yet complimentary styles – Joe the street-wise rocker, Jimmie Dale the mystic with the classic country voice and Butch the cerebral folk singer – reunited in the new millennium, with their comeback album Now Again spending 17 weeks at #1 on the Americana charts and 21 weeks on the Billboard Country charts. Mojo magazine dubbed them a "country Beatles,” while The Washington Post said, "Given the jaw-dropping quality of the disc, three decades almost seems a reasonable wait." This will be a special acoustic performance showcasing the talents of what each member–cosmic cowboy Gilmore, rocker Ely, and song crafter Hancock–bring to the group. The end result is a sort of apotheosis of Texas music, a relaxed, creative show in which anything can happen and probably will.

www.theflatlanders.com