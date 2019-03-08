The Flavor That Kills, Cribshitter, Negative Example

press release: Art-Music-Pig Fest

Date: 8 pm, March 8, 2019, Art In

Featuring Music by: The Flavor That Kills, Cribshitter, and Negative Example

TFTK- Madison’s Indie neo soul band has a new guitar player from Ireland and a batch of new songs they will be performing for the first time after replacing the Rhodes with a second guitar. They recently released their second album “Nevermind the Acorns” in 2018.

Cribshitter has been starting to write songs for a new record. No idea what direction it's going to take yet, perhaps a children's album...who knows? We've always wanted to do that. All of us have kids now so it makes sense to get them in on the shit show.

Negative Example continue to despise genres as Madison’s Bucky Pope forges ahead with his new band chocked full of some of Madison’s best musicians.

Art by: art showcase by Sam Johnson featuring all new work & TBA

Food: Pig Roast provided

Art show starts at: 8pm and in between each band set.

Bands perform at: 9pm, 10pm, 11pm

Cover: $5