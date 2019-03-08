The Flavor That Kills, Cribshitter, Negative Example
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Art-Music-Pig Fest
Date: 8 pm, March 8, 2019, Art In
Featuring Music by: The Flavor That Kills, Cribshitter, and Negative Example
TFTK- Madison’s Indie neo soul band has a new guitar player from Ireland and a batch of new songs they will be performing for the first time after replacing the Rhodes with a second guitar. They recently released their second album “Nevermind the Acorns” in 2018.
Cribshitter has been starting to write songs for a new record. No idea what direction it's going to take yet, perhaps a children's album...who knows? We've always wanted to do that. All of us have kids now so it makes sense to get them in on the shit show.
Negative Example continue to despise genres as Madison’s Bucky Pope forges ahead with his new band chocked full of some of Madison’s best musicians.
Art by: art showcase by Sam Johnson featuring all new work & TBA
Food: Pig Roast provided
Art show starts at: 8pm and in between each band set.
Bands perform at: 9pm, 10pm, 11pm
Cover: $5