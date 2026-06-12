The Flavor That Kills, Strange News, Novagolde

× Expand Zach Caywood The band Strange News on stage. Strange News

media release: The Greatest Country in the History of the Universe will be turning 250 years old and we'll be paying tribute to its apocalyptic senescence with a brain-eating blend of spacey hard rock bands from across the midwest.

The Flavor That Kills will be playing songs off the newly released LP "Thunderbird Lodge," a psychedelic celebration of the arrival of our robotic overlords. Strange News, healthfully influenced by the heavies from the 70's, will be visiting from Illinois' Quad Cities and will be showcasing their new EP "Liar's Curse." Madison celestial longshoremen Novagolde will be opening with songs from a forthcoming release.

So bring whatever's left of your hands and raise your fingerless-fists in the air for AMERICA!!

The Flavor That Kills (Madison): https://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/thunderbird-lodge

Strange News (Quad Cities): https://strangenewsband.bandcamp.com/album/liars-curse

Novagolde (Madison): https://novagolde.bandcamp.com/track/hate-you-with-every-sense-that-ive-got